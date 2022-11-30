AEW President Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s Dynamite, as well as discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he would feel about WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat competing in a match for AEW following The Dragon’s return to the ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Ricky Steamboat potentially wrestling a matchup for AEW:

It’s definitely something to keep in mind. I think it’s amazing that Ricky Steamboat got back in the ring. FTR, one of the greatest tag teams on the planet. I’m excited tonight for Dax Harwood to go one on one with Bryan Danielson, two of the best pro wrestlers in the world. It’s certainly something to think about.

How Steamboat is one of his heroes:

One of my personal heroes. Somebody, as a kid, one of my all-time favorites and to this day one of my all-time favorites. I do think he was a great part of AEW already when he came in as the guest timekeeper. I would love to have Ricky Steamboat back in AEW any time.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)