Major League Wrestling has announced on their Instagram that lucha-libre star Arez has signed a multi-year agreement with the company, and looks to be a key competitor in the middleweight division. Full details can be found below.

MLW today announced it has come to terms with luchador Arez on a multi-year agreement.

Arez participated in the 2021 Open Draft as a then unrestricted free agent. Having impressed league officials, including matchmaker Cesar Duran, MLW moved quickly to come to terms on a formal agreement.

Arez enters the ring wearing Mayan tribal warpaint. A fierce warrior, Arez is a rapid-fire, relentless wild card in the middleweight division.

The master of ‘strange style’, Arez is one of the hottest luchadores to cross the border in years. Employing uncanny unorthodox counters to his aerial adversaries, Arez’s style is akin to a lucha version of Krav Maga, disabling and destroying victims via a vicious art of defense. Mentored by the legendary Blue Demon Jr., Arez’s speed and technique are a challenge for opponents to keep pace with.

Fighting for Azteca Underground under the ruthless watch of Cesar Duran, Arez’s mission is to collect gold and masks in the name of violence for El Jefe.