Ariane Andrew On How Much Training She Did Prior To Her In-Ring Return With AEW

During her appearance on WINCLY, Ariane Andrew revealed that she had done little to no training prior to her in-ring return with AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

So that’s the crazy thing because I feel like the response is definitely positive compared to back in the day where literally the wrestling community is ripping me a new a–hole, but I actually had not been training at all, except for preparing for the match for Effy’s ‘Big Gay Brunch.’ I was trained by Rikishi’s school. I decided to take it upon myself to go back to obviously train. Was doing a little bit of that. It was just such a small like stint because I had gotten super busy with everything else I was working on, and then Corona hit, so I literally had not stepped in the ring probably since January. And that was only for a little bit. So it’s crazy when people are like, ‘wow, she’s improved.’ I was like little do people know I have less than a week when everything even happened with AEW. I literally went out with zero training. We didn’t get to go over anything except for the finish. So literally it was like I am praying to Jesus Christ and the universe that I do not f–k this up because I know people are waiting for me to fail. So that’s actually the real, and I don’t think most people know that because like, ‘oh, yeah, she’s been training.’ I’m like, ‘no, I haven’t’ because I just a back in the ring in January, and then coronavirus. So it’s like I wasn’t training.

You can listen below:

Credit: WINCLY.