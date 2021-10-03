During her appearance on WINCLY, Ariane Andrew spoke on Naomi’s current storyline on Smackdown. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s always something, that’s the truth. Whenever we talk, there is always ‘what’s happening with Naomi,’ and I don’t know what’s going to take to finally have that moment that she deserves before she decides to wrap it up and be like, ‘I’m done.’ We’re not getting any younger. We’re getting older, so it makes me upset, but I’m a person that likes to look at the glass half full instead of half empty, and maybe there’s an opportunity that’s around the corner. And I do feel like timing is everything, and to be quite frank, with Bianca [Belair] having that moment, and WWE kind of expanding themselves and now kind of seeing talent of color have their place, like with Big E getting the title and these type of things. I feel like having two women of color at the moment would be too much, based on just how the progression has been with WWE because, think about it, the first person who had that moment for being a Black woman was Sasha [Banks], but she’s also half white. I think now with having Bianca being in the forefront, that has to play its course before they would bring Naomi to have a moment.

Credit: WINCLY.