During her appearance on WINCLY, Ariane Andrew spoke on Vince McMahon being the person to handpick the original cast for Total Divas. Here’s what she had to say:

It was nerve wracking to open up your life for people to see. Then again, its like I still had to be Cameron. I was actually hoping to be myself but they were like ‘no, b****.’ They didn’t say that literally, this is just the way I talk. I felt grateful for the experience. Vince had actually handpicked the original cast. For me to start the season was pretty dope, it was like a ‘wow moment.’ At the time, I probably didn’t appreciate it, but now that I look back, it was such a cool moment to be a part of that.

Credit: WINCLY.