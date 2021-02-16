During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff referred to Chris Kanyon as being underrated and discussed his impact on the wrestling industry. Here’s what he had to say:

There’s a song I listen to. I think it’s by The Band Perry called “When I Die Young.” It’s a really good song because it tells a story about a young girl who dies at a very young age before she’s ever had a chance to be in love or experience the things most young girls grow up hoping to experience. One of the lines in that song is ‘Your songs are worth so much more when you’re a goner.’ My response is similar to that in regards to Chris Kanyon. Now that he’s gone and we look back at his body of work – there’s still enough of it to go, ‘Wow, he was way better than we realized.’ I think his impression that he made on the audience and the things he innovated in the ring – his ability to tell a story in a physical manner, which is the art-form we call professional wrestling – was so far ahead of everybody else’s in terms of innovation that nobody appreciated it until he was a goner. I’m referencing the song, not making light. It’s unfortunate, but I’d like to hope that Chris recognizes now that we’re recognizing him.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.