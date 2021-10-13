MMA star and current ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar recently spoke with Calf Kick Sports about a variety of different topics, including how he’s been in contact with WWE and AEW for a potential stint in either company. Here is what he had to say:

They both are. I’ve been engaged with both companies and we should have something coming down the pipe very soon. I picked a fight with both companies and everyone out there, it’s something I’m going to do and I’m just looking to get the business case in order and the right approach.

Bhullar mainly competes in ONE Championship but has fought in UFC. He holds a professional record of 11 wins and one loss. Full interview is here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)