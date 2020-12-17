AEW manager and coach Arn Anderson spoke about the NWA television title and WWE’s “Do Not Touch” list on the latest edition of of his ARN podcast. Highlights are below.

How popular the NWA Television championship was:

If you look back on it now with today’s standards, post 9/11, you never checked the bag that had the belt. You put it in your work bag. You never checked your work bag when you were flying. You carried it on. Obviously in security, they would have to open your bag and see what this chunk of metal was. I find it amusing that many times, they would say, ‘That’s the TV belt, that’s the Enforcer’s belt.’ I would say, ‘Well hey, wrap it around you. Try it on.’ You had the entire security team trying on the belt and getting pictures taken. Bin Laden could have walked through security behind us and they never would have had a clue. They would completely abandon their post. I’m looking behind me and people are walking through security. Nobody is checking anybody for anything. There was the biggest uproar for that television title you’ve ever seen.

Whether a “Do Not Touch” list existed and who was on it:

It did and believe it or not, one of the names on the list was JBL. I think he came back from an injury at some point and was doing commentary. He was on that list. The announcers were on that list. It was a very real list. I can’t remember all that was on it.

