Arn Anderson had a legendary singles career in pro wrestling, but the former Four Horseman member was also considered a tag team specialist.

The Enforcer spoke about tag team pairings on the latest edition of his Ask Arn Anything podcast, where he weighed in on his son, Brock Anderson, beginning to tag with Brian Pillman Jr., and why it works for both men’s careers at this time. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

How some of the best tag teams in the industry featured two guys who were completely different:

It is a work in progress. I hope so. There’s so much difference in their style and look, the way they approach things. My experience is that some of the best teams in history, the guys were completely different. I think this is one of those situations.

Says Brian and Brock were going nowhere with their singles-career:

I think Brian’s untapped. He’s a little bit a loose cannon if you’ve ever talked to him. How much of that is Brian or Brian’s dad filtering himself into his brain, I don’t know. But we’re gonna give it a try cause their singles careers are going nowhere quick. We’re gonna put the brakes on them right now.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)