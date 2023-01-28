WWE legend and current Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with Variety to hype up this evening’s Royal Rumble premium live event, the first Rumble that The Game has had creative control over since Vince McMahon stepped down last July.

During his interview, the former 14-time world champion discussed the idea behind the NXT Europe launch, and what WWE is looking to achieve by expanding in that territory. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

Says he wants to bring the most entertaining personalities from all across the world into WWE:

I would like to be able to find the best athletes and the largest personalities and the most entertaining people from every place in the world, and bring them into what we do. Because when you begin to create those characters and those stars from every region, those regions become more engaged in what we do. If you can begin to go to all these places, and begin to find athletes there that can resonate on a global stage, some will make it big, some will make it small, some won’t make it at all. But that Indian talent, let’s say, that you have that main events WrestleMania and is a native of that country, that wholesale changes how [that country] views the product.

On NXT Europe: