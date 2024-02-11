Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show. Here are the highlights:

On WWF not drawing well in the Carolinas:

“This was a time when wrestling fans were very loyal. They had their company and their wrestlers that they pulled for, and they were WWE fans, or they were Jim Crockett fans or WCW fans, whatever the case may be, where they were very, very loyal. ECW had its own fan base. And it was where you live. That was like your home team.”

On working with a young Dustin Rhodes:

“I always knew Dustin had it. He had it from day one. He was a natural, you know, and just a great solid worker, and he came from an era where work right mattered. You know, everybody wasn’t a gimmick. Everybody wasn’t 673 100 pounds. You know, when he first started, it was more about learning to work, learning how to tell stories, learning how to sail all the basics that had made the previous, you know, era of wrestling, that’s what sold tickets and that’s what drove sales and the business itself was learning to work and you know, it would be probably easy for a guy who’s a tall guy to get on steroids and get all gassed up and come up with some gimmick but he chose to do it the right way and learn how to.”

