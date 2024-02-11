As seen in the tweets below, AEW has released the second set of Top 5 Rankings for 2024, following Saturday’s Collision.
The AEW men’s champions are listed as World Champion Samoa Joe, TNT Champion Christian Cage, International Champion Orange Cassidy, and Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston while the division champions are Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, and TBS Champion Julia Hart.
Your @AEW Rankings, as of
February 10, 2024, following tonight's
Saturday Night #AEWCollision on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/9ylUOMq8kW
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 11, 2024