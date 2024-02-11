Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano tied the knot on Saturday at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey, surrounded by 140 guests, including several WWE stars. It was officiated by Maria Menounos.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, McKenzie Mitchell, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, and Vic Joseph were in attendance.

Belair had the honor of serving as the flower girl for the ceremony. The newly married couple will be enjoying their honeymoon in Costa Rica.

Congrats to the happy couple.