Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Venice, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Ridge Holland defeated Javier Bernal. After the match, Holland was attacked by Gallus
Damon Kemp & Charlie Dempsey (w/ Myles Borne) defeated Je’Von Evans & Andrze Hughes-Murray
Brinley Reece defeated Arianna Grace
Myles Borne (w/ Damon Kemp & Charlie Dempsey) defeated Kale Dixon
Blair Davenport defeated Wren Sinclair
Chase U (Andre Chase & Riley Osborne) defeated Lexis King & Lucky Ali
Kelani Jordan defeated Kiana James
OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/ Scrypts) defeated Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
NXT North American Title Match – Oba Femi (c) retains over Brooks Jensen
Shotzi & Gigi Dolin defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley