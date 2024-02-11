Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Venice, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ridge Holland defeated Javier Bernal. After the match, Holland was attacked by Gallus

Damon Kemp & Charlie Dempsey (w/ Myles Borne) defeated Je’Von Evans & Andrze Hughes-Murray

Brinley Reece defeated Arianna Grace

Myles Borne (w/ Damon Kemp & Charlie Dempsey) defeated Kale Dixon

Blair Davenport defeated Wren Sinclair

Chase U (Andre Chase & Riley Osborne) defeated Lexis King & Lucky Ali

Kelani Jordan defeated Kiana James

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/ Scrypts) defeated Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

NXT North American Title Match – Oba Femi (c) retains over Brooks Jensen

Shotzi & Gigi Dolin defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley