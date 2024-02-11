Don’t expect to tune into TNT next Saturday night at 8/7c if you’re intending to see pro wrestling action.

There won’t be any.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it was pointed out several times during the broadcast that there will be no episode of AEW Collision next week due to the TNT coverage of the NBA.

As a result, AEW Collision will return again in its’ normal time slot in two weeks on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8/7c.