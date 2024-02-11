The AEW Women’s World Champion is ready for her close-up!

“Timeless” Toni Storm picked up a win over Queen Aminata on this week’s AEW Collision. After the match, she cut a promo in her black-and-white on-screen presentation, while laying flat on her back in the middle of the ring.

As she spoke, Storm confirmed the premiere of her “brand new film” dubbed “Wet Ink,” for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Austin, TX.

Also announced is Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale, as well as a segment where we hear from all three competitors in the AEW Revolution world title match — Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page.

Previously announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite is The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, as well as Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia.

