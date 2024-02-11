A big match has been added to next week’s AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland was confronted by Daniel Garcia over who deserves the next shot at TNT Champion Christian Cage.

After some back-and-forth words were exchanged, the two agreed to a title eliminator bout against each other on next week’s AEW Dynamite, with the winner advancing to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship next.

Previously announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite in Austin, TX. is The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in tag-team action.

