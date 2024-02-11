“The Mad King” wants “The American Dragon” one more time.

But with a twist.

Eddie Kingston spoke with Lexy Nair in a backstage interview segment on this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

During the discussion, the AEW Continental Crown Champion called out the Blackpool Combat Club member for a one-on-one showdown at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, but with one small stipulation added.

Kingston said he knows Danielson doesn’t respect him and hates that he lost to him in the past. He says this time when he beats him, Danielson has to shake his hand and pretend that he does respect him.

Previously announced for AEW Revolution on March 3, 2024 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. is Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World title, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s title, Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International title, as well as Sting & Darby Allin defending the AEW World Tag-Team titles, likely against The Young Bucks.