During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on not seeing any warning signs prior to the Chris Benoit tragedy. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m going to disappoint you on this, and I apologize. The whole Chris thing – I have yet to wrap my head around it. The guy I knew wasn’t capable of doing this. A lot of the unknowns we’ll never know. I know the tragedy of the result, which is unforgivable, but I just– to be honest with you, I’ve not had any resolution about it in my mind.

I can’t wrap my head around it, like I said. I don’t feel comfortable discussing Mr. Benoit and his slant. I’m sure he has something that’ll never be able to get rid of and never be able to shake it. My heart goes out to him. I just really can’t comment on that and say anything – that would be for sure and intelligent.