Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he talked about his thoughts of Lex Luger as an in-ring performer:

“He started out green like everybody. He was protected when he was with us. We turned him babyface. He was protected again because he was working with us. We were teaching him and leading him through everything. Lex got to a point where he was never going to be a great worker because everybody can’t be a great worker If they would or they could, they would be. Everybody can’t just become a great worker. But, he was good enough that along with his look and his body and all that, if you were experienced, you could get through a match with him. Lex was not reckless or anything like that. He just got to a plateau in the business where he was as good as he was going to get and he was as good as the guy he was working with. If you chose to feature the things he could do, I mean he can press-slam you, he can powerslam, clothesline, you know, a few standard things. He was no Ricky Steamboat, or Barry Windham, or Bobby Eaton, or Ricky Morton, but he looked like a trillion dollars and that was what he brought to the table.”