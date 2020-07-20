Arn Anderson Talks His Early Impression Of Roman Reigns: “You’ll Be Hearing About This Guy”

On the latest episode of the Arn show, wrestling legend and current AEW manager Arn Anderson revealed what he initially thought of WWE superstar Roman Reigns when first meeting him. He also talks about how important it is to have new talent on weekly television so a show doesn’t get stale. Highlights are below.
Early thoughts on Roman Reigns:
The first thing that popped in my head was, ‘This guys a star. He speaks like a star, he looks like a star, he carries himself with a lot of poise, he’s respectful, he’s just one of those guys you look at and go, ‘You’ll be hearing about that guy.’ It just jumped off the page to me, he looked like a movie star.
Always having something new for television:
You always have to have new. You have to keep feeding the audience’s appetite for new faces and new talent. Every 5,7,10 years you have a new fan base. You always have to be re-establishing your fan base. That means you got to have a diverse menu of talents that give you all kinds of things. Think about the hours of television WWE is available, and if you just have the same product, which is a mistake that’s been made in the past. Putting talent in too many segments on Raw or Smackdown other than feeding those segments to young talent that needs it to get over on a weekly basis. They got to have a chance, and that means they gotta have reps on television.
Full podcast can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
- WWE “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” Results 7/19/2020
- Sister Abigail Appears at WWE Extreme Rules?, The Fiend Returns, Possible Title Match for SummerSlam, More
- Bret Hart Reveals Vince McMahon Never Paid Stu Hart For Stampede Wrestling, Says He Owed $750,000
- Rey Mysterio Loses “Eye For An Eye” Match to Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules
- Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows Recall The Delayed Saudi Arabia Plane Flight From 2019, Believe Vince McMahon Pulled The Plug On Saudi Feed For The Show
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown Show
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?