Arn Anderson Talks His Early Impression Of Roman Reigns: “You’ll Be Hearing About This Guy”

On the latest episode of the Arn show, wrestling legend and current AEW manager Arn Anderson revealed what he initially thought of WWE superstar Roman Reigns when first meeting him. He also talks about how important it is to have new talent on weekly television so a show doesn’t get stale. Highlights are below.

Early thoughts on Roman Reigns:

The first thing that popped in my head was, ‘This guys a star. He speaks like a star, he looks like a star, he carries himself with a lot of poise, he’s respectful, he’s just one of those guys you look at and go, ‘You’ll be hearing about that guy.’ It just jumped off the page to me, he looked like a movie star.

Always having something new for television:

You always have to have new. You have to keep feeding the audience’s appetite for new faces and new talent. Every 5,7,10 years you have a new fan base. You always have to be re-establishing your fan base. That means you got to have a diverse menu of talents that give you all kinds of things. Think about the hours of television WWE is available, and if you just have the same product, which is a mistake that’s been made in the past. Putting talent in too many segments on Raw or Smackdown other than feeding those segments to young talent that needs it to get over on a weekly basis. They got to have a chance, and that means they gotta have reps on television.

Full podcast can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)