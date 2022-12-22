On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” gave his thoughts on the new AEW World Champion MJF and William Regal. Here are the highlights:

Getting what you want in the wrestling business:

“The road does not rise up to meet any man. If you want something in this business, you go grab it. Snatch it. If you gotta hit somebody in the back of the head beforehand, good. If you gotta throw somebody through a plate glass window beforehand, good. We’re in the fighting business.”

William Regal:

“William Regal has always been a limey bastard. Limey rat bastard. You know what? That’s one of the things that I respected most about him. He would go to any lengths to any victory. Am I gonna sit here in a glass house and say I didn’t do the same?”

Making mistakes:

“There really are no rules if you can pull it off behind the referee’s back. It is what it is. We’re all human. We all make mistakes. If you don’t believe it, watch NFL on Sunday. Those officials make more mistakes than they get it right.”

How little it matters what Arn feels personally about MJF:

“Everybody that’s successful in this business sometimes has to pull the trigger. MJF pulled the trigger at the right time. He knows exactly what he wants out of this business and there is no second place in his mind. How I feel about him one way or the other personally really doesn’t matter. How anybody feels about him personally really doesn’t matter. What does matter is that right now, he’s in the driver’s seat.”

