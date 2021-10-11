During his interview with WINCLY, Aron Stevens spoke on how Joseph “Question Mark” Hudson was the person responsible for bringing him back to wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

I got to experience the business through his eyes [through working with him]. For a long time, I don’t want to say I took [wrestling] for granted, but I kind of did. Not everyone gets this. Not everyone has the genuine appreciation from the fans. I’m not even saying ‘adulation,’ just appreciation.

I was angry at the business for a while. I said ‘Enough,’ and that’s why I left. I was in it with NWA, I but I wasn’t completely sure.