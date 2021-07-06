During an appearance on WINCLY, Arturo Ruas revealed that Cezar Bononi helped him with his language barrier during their time together in NXT. Here’s what he had to say:

I had friends Cezar Bononi, and he spoke English a little bit more than me. We were helping each other all the time to make this happen, and me and Cezar, we came in together at the Performance Center. It’s funny, my older brother, he made the tryout, but he asked for more time to make the Olympic Games because he wasn’t on the team, and so me, my brother and Cezar, we made the tryout together and we signed with WWE. It was hard man, not speaking English, trying to understand what was happening, coaches teaching and trying to understand. Over there, everything runs so fast. People are doing promos. I was like, ‘okay, how do I do a promo?’ I speak Portuguese. I speak Arabic. When I was cutting my promos in Portuguese, I used to feel that I was falling behind. Everybody was speaking English, and I was falling behind.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.