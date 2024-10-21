You have been cordially invited to the ROH Women’s World Championship Celebration of Athena.

Lexy Nair surfaced on social media late Sunday evening to announce the new segment for this coming Thursday night’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.

“It’s my honor to invite you to The Record-Breaking Championship Celebration of your forever ROH Champion ATHENA on Thursday Oct. 24th! #yourewelcome.”

Make sure to check back here after the show on Thursday evening for complete ROH On HonorClub results.