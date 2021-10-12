During her recent interview on the Into The Danger Zone podcast AEW official Aubrey Edwards revealed that she had signed an extension with the promotion. Hear is what she had to say.

“Unless you’re in the discussion about the match, you don’t fully understand all of the things that are being talked about, right? And ultimately if the wrestlers I work with are happy and my bosses are happy, and you know, I got a contract extension this year so clearly I’m doing something good. Let me just drop that in there (laughs).”

Edwards has been one of AEW’s most respected referees and is a fan favorite to the AEW fan-base. It was not mentioned how long her extension with the company will be.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)