Austin Theory reflects on his monumental victory over John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

A-Town defeated the former 16-time world champion on night one of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, a shocking win that ascended Theory’s star power to the next level. During a recent chat with NBC Chicago, he jokes that he helped Cena’s dream come true by stepping into the ring with him.

John Cena’s dream came true getting to step in the ring with Austin Theory. Sure, at eight years old, he was my motivation and inspiration to be a WWE superstar, but when I got here, I was like, ‘Man, I’m too good at this.’ I’m the greatest United States Champion.

On a more serious note, Theory commends Cena for being the one who inspired him when he was a young boy, later stating that his win feels like a full circle moment for his career.

To have that opportunity and moment, just pausing time, and being in the ring with John Cena, somebody that, I remember seeing a poster when I was leaving a wrestling show and it had John Cena on it, advertising Raw. I was like, ‘Man, who is that?’ I remember watching the next week and I wouldn’t stop watching every single Monday and it was John Cena that inspired me. That full circle moment at WrestleMania and beating him, it’s pretty surreal.

Theory has held the United States Championship since he won it at Survivor Series 2022. Aside from Cena, he has successful defenses over Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Edge, and Mustafa Ali. Check out his full interview below.

