During last week’s WWE SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes faced Austin Theory, and unfortunately, a move went wrong.

This resulted in Theory landing on his head and Hayes landing awkwardly as well. Theory is in medical protocol. Hayes returned to in-ring action this past Tuesday night on NXT TV when he teamed with Trick Williams to take on Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Theory is out with a concussion.

We wish Theory a speedy recovery.