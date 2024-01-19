It seems more likely that Mercedes Mone will make her AEW debut soon, as her negotiations with WWE fell through.

WWE was in talks with Mone for her return, but they were unable to reach an agreement on a deal, leading WWE sources to claim that they were the ones who ended the negotiations.

The talks fell through due to financial terms, and there is much speculation about Mone joining AEW. It is widely expected that she will be heading to AEW. Mone’s arrival in AEW is expected to be imminent, according to those in the promotion.

Dave Meltzer reported the following in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Even with all the AEW rumors (and there is expectation in AEW that she’ll be in after finishing up some acting commitments this month), nothing is for certain and some in WWE believe there is still a shot for her in the Royal Rumble.”