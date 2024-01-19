Once Will Ospreay wraps up his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling, he will be joining AEW.

Despite receiving interest from various promotions like WWE and TNA, he went with All Elite Wrestling. The official announcement was made at Full Gear in November, and he is set to begin full-time with AEW at Revolution.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ospreay is scheduled to appear at Revolution in Greensboro and will become a regular on TV starting in February.

Revolution, which takes place in March.