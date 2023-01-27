WWE star and current United States Champion Austin Theory recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up tomorrow’s Royal Rumble premium live event, as well as discuss a wide range of topics including how he got to work with Vince McMahon a great deal in 2022, and how that all culminated at WrestleMania 38. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls filming the egg segment with Vince McMahon:

The egg started everything. I just heard, ‘Mr. McMahon wants to film this segment with an egg.’ I heard about it, it was him arriving with the egg and the story was somebody stole the egg. Literally, that day they were like, ‘You stole the egg.’ ‘I stole the egg, alright.’ We filmed the segment with Vince and I was super nervous for that. ‘I stole the egg? $100 million egg? Alright.’ I’m trying to figure all this out and it’s my first thing with Vince. It was almost like anytime we filmed anything, it felt so fast. We’d do it and that would be it. Onto the next one.

How he didn’t realize Vince would be getting physical at WrestleMania

Especially, WrestleMania was interesting because we had no idea if we were going to have Vince in the match until like the night before. I remember that day showing up, I met Stone Cold for the first time. ‘Hey, how’s it going, Austin, nice to meet you.’ ‘Hey, nice to meet you, I’ll be seeing you later tonight.’ He got on the golf cart and kept driving. ‘What is going on?’ I got to Gorilla, he told me the business, that’s it. Went out there and he gave me that look.

