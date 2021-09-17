The legendary Awesome Kong recently spoke with Ring The Belle about her experience in AEW, and how she would be interested in working as an agent for the new promotion now that her in-ring career is over. Highlights from the interview are below.

On her experience in AEW:

It [AEW] was a great experience. Everyone there has the great intentions of making sure wrestling is propelled forward. They want all their friends — friends… fans are friends, you know? Especially when you need a tissue or a ride to the airport. But, they want all their fans to be satisfied with their product and they work really hard and use their imaginations to make sure that you guys feel fulfilled after you watch each show.

Says she would be interested in working as an agent:

Well, I would always love to contribute in any way in wrestling period. If AEW would like to utilize my brain again then that is up to them. My brain is for hire right now. Not my body, not anymore. I don’t do that anymore.

