PW Insider has provided the following notes on IMPACT Wrestling and AXS TV:

-This Thursday AXS will air the 2017 Bound For Glory pay per view at around 3pm EST ahead of IMPACT’s main programming later that night. That show featured Eli Drake defending the world title against Johnny Mundo in the main event.

-On July 29th AXS will be airing the 2019 Rebellion pay per view ahead of IMPACT, a show that was headlined by LAX battling the Lucha Bros in a Full Metal Mayhem showdown.