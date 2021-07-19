– The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, marking the return to touring for WWE’s flagship show. The music hits and out comes John Cena to a massive reaction from the crowd. Cena gets hyped up on the stage before rushing the ring as Mike Rome does the introduction.

Cena tells the rest of the crowd to find their seats. He points out a fan celebrating his 11th birthday in the crowd, and thanks him. Cena says he came to see the fans. He missed this. Cena loves the confusion, the chaos and the electricity. He points to the chants for him and against him, and says everyone is live, and here. Cena goes on about how loud the crowd is and they pop again. He calls it deafening, electric, Monday Night RAW… from Dallas, Texas.

Cena goes on and says he’s here to explain himself after the Money In the Bank return. He says he showed up and ruined the championship celebration of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Fans boo Reigns’ name. He jokes about the various reactions, from Reigns, Paul Heyman, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Who brought Cena back to the WWE? The fans did. Cena goes on about how we can finally get together and cheer. The fans brought Cena back… so did Reigns. Fans boo Reigns’ name again. Cena says he’s here for the WWE Universal Title. Cena says the where is SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Why? Here’s where it gets interesting. He mentions headlining a record breaking SummerSlam event, a record breaking 17-time championship win, but it’s not because of any of that… it’s because Reigns is an asshole.

Fans chant “asshole!” now. Cena says he believes Reigns needs to be knocked down a peg. Cena says this pathetic Roman Reigns Experience has gone on long enough. Reigns is an arrogant, self-absorbed, over-hyped, over-protected, over-exposed gimmick who’s not as over as he says he is, and that is coming from Cena, he says. Cena talks about how if you’re really that good, the people will acknowledge you. He gets sections of the crowd to pop and tells Reigns that if you’re great, the fans will tell you. Cena says he will be at SmackDown on Friday and can’t wait to see Reigns.

Cena says let’s get to business now. The music interrupts and out comes Riddle on his scooter. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW now. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Riddle hits the ring and kicks his flip-flops off to pyro. Cena and Riddle have a “Bro! Bro?” exchange on the mic. This ends with Cena giving Riddle a fist bump, then making his exit from the ring. Riddle is all smiles as his music starts back up. Cena heads to the back and Riddle waits for his partners as we go to commercial.

Riddle and The Viking Raiders vs. John Morrison and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos

Back from the break and we will get an Open Challenge from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley tonight, plus a Championship Coronation with new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. We go back to the ring and out comes John Morrison with The Miz in his wheelchair. They’ve got the Drip Sticks. Morrison has Rome re-announce him as “America’s Moist Wanted” and he has a new t-shirt to match. Miz squirts water at the announcers. Erik and Ivar are in the ring with Riddle. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos are also out.

AJ and Riddle start out. AJ drops Riddle but Riddle rocks him with a kick, then delivers a back-drop. AJ tags in Morrison as Miz hypes him up from ringside. Morrison catches a kick but Riddle counters with a takedown into a shoulder submission. Riddle and Morrison tangle and show each other up. Morrison with strikes now. Riddle with a big knee. They trade more offense and counters. Riddle with an Exploder suplex for a 2 count.

Erik tags in and levels Morrison with a big knee. Ivar tags in and The Vikings double team Morrison. Erik slams Ivar on top of Morrison for a 2 count. Riddle tags back in and kicks Morrison as Ivar holds him. AJ tags in but Riddle kicks him. Morrison drops Riddle. Morrison dumps Erik and Ivar over the top rope to the floor. Morrison launches himself over the top rope but The Vikings catch him and double team him. AJ runs the ropes and leaps out of the ring with an assist from Omos, taking down The Vikings at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Omos is dominating Riddle in the middle of the ring. Omos sends Riddle into the corner and then delivers a back splash. Riddle falls to the mat and isn’t moving. Omos tags AJ back in to take over. AJ stops Riddle from tagging, then drops him on his head for a close 2 count. Morrison comes back in to take over on Riddle. Riddle fights back and in comes AJ. Riddle ends up dropping him for an opening. Erik tags in and unloads on AJ with strikes now. Erik with a running knee to the face. AJ blocks a suplex with a knee to the head. They tangle and Erik delivers a knee tot he face. AJ comes right back with a pele kick to drop Erik. They’re both down now.

Morrison and Ivar come in at the same time. They go at it and trade offense but more counters. Ivar levels Morrison with a big clothesline in the middle of the ring for a pop. Ivar with a running senton into the corner. Ivar climbs up to the top rope for a moonsault but Morrison moves out of the way. Morrison follows up with a knee to the face. Morrison misses Starship Pain as Ivar moves. Riddle grabs the Drip Stick from Miz and sprays Omos in the back with it.

Omos turns around and sees Miz with the Drip Stick. Miz pleads and backs up the ramp in his wheelchair. Morrison tries to save Miz but Omos launches Morrison into the ropes. Miz continues pleading with Omos. The Vikings double team Morrison with The Viking Experience and Erik covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Riddle and The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Riddle and The Vikings celebrate as the music hits. AJ and Omos look on from ringside.

– Jaxson Ryker is backstage now, just staring into the camera. We see his Strap Match win over Elias from three weeks ago. Ryker smirks and just says wait until we see what he does to Elias tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias is in the ring. He says there is a truth that will last forever, then delivers his Walk With Elias line. Jaxson Ryker interrupts from the big screen. Ryker says he will interrupt Elias now as everyone else has. He goes on about everyone being sick and tired of Elias always introducing himself, and says after tonight we will no longer have to hear the “Hello, I am Elias…” line ever again.

Symphony of Destruction Falls Count Anywhere Match: Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker

We go back to the ring and Elias waits as Jaxson Ryker makes his way down. We see instruments all over the ringside area.

The bell rings and they go at it. Ryker with offense early on. Elias kicks him and tosses him out of the ring to the floor. A grand piano is right there by Ryker. Elias goes for an electric guitar but Ryker attacks him. Ryker beats Elias around with a keyboard now. Ryker drops Elias on the ground for a 2 count at ringside.

Elias fights back and beats Ryker up with a part of a set of drums. He tosses the piece in the ring but Ryker takes advantage and tosses him into the rest of the drum kit. Ryker talks trash while beating Elias up. Ryker grabs a wooden guitar and leaps off the apron with it but Elias meets him in mid-air with a knee. Elias with a 2 count at ringside.

Elias with another weapon shot. Elias charges at ringside but Ryker side-steps and sends him into a big gong for a pop. Ryker grabs another wooden guitar, kicks Elias in the gut, and then smashes the guitar over his back. The referee checks on Elias and fans pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it in the ring. Elias drops Ryker with a big elbow. Elias with chops now. Ryker fights back with rights and lefts. Elias tosses him to the floor. Ryker blocks shots into the ring post, then sends Elias into the post face-first. Ryker grabs another wooden guitar and jabs Elias in the gut with it a few times. Elias tries to use parts of the drum kit but Ryker beats him up against the barrier.

Ryker tries to slam Elias face-first into the lid of the piano but he blocks it. Ryker finally slams Elias. Elias ends up charging but Ryker counters and slams him onto the top of the piano, closing the lid. Ryker pins Elias on top of the piano for a close 2 count. Ryker climbs on top of the piano with Elias and they trade shots now. Elias ends up dropping Ryker on top for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two at ringside. Elias delivers two big cello shots over the back on the ground but Ryker kicks out at 2. Elias holds Ryker against the ring post, talking trash in his face and beating him up with right hands. Fans chant for tables now.

They bring it back in the ring and Ryker stops Elias from going to the top. Elias looks to suplex Elias in from the apron but he spots a table set up at ringside, and we see what he has in mind. Ryker keeps control and takes Elias up to the second rope. Ryker delivers a huge superplex from the corner, through the table at ringside. He covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

– After the match, Ryker recovers and his music hits as we go to replays. Ryker stares ahead as Elias is laid out.

– Mansoor is backstage with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, talking about he and Mustafa Ali teaming next week. Ali walks up and Deville reveals the plans for next week. Ali says he never said anything about teaming next week, and knows nothing about it. He’s not happy. Mansoor talks about Ali trying to teach him lessons as of late, and says what better way than to stand next to him in a match. Ali ends up agreeing to the match and says Mansoor better not screw this up. WWE United States Champion Sheamus walks up and he’s complaining about Humberto Carrillo, and why he has to face Carrillo again after beating him already. Deville says it’s only fair to give Carrillo a chance to earn a title match. Sheamus don’t be surprised if Carrillo leaves the match in a solid steel mask after Sheamus smashes his face. Sheamus walks off.

– Still to come, the Championship Coronation for Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and still to come is the Open Challenge from Bobby Lashley.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for her Championship Coronation. We see how she won the title from Rhea Ripley at WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday.

