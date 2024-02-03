WWE is holdings this evening’s edition of SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama, and the show featured two new storyline developments.

First, former Hit Row member B-Fab has joined forces with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. This occurred when the trio started brawling with Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain. Kross’s valet/wife, Scarlett, was choking Lashley until B-Fab made the save. The two groups were quickly separated, an indication that their feud is far from over.

B-FAB! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/uCEjl0lRut — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 3, 2024

That’s not all. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne were victorious in tag team action tonight, and will advance to face the winners of a four-way tag on Raw. The winner of that tag team showdown will challenge Judgment Day for the tag team titles at Elimination Chamber.

TYLER BATE AND PETE DUNNE WIN THE FATAL 4 WAY AND WILL FACE A TEAM FROM RAW TO BECOME #1 CONTENDERS FOR THE TAG TITLES #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7T1pNKIe35 — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) February 3, 2024

Full results to tonight’s WWE SmackDown can be found here.