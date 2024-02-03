Bayley has made her choice.

The WWE superstar and 2024 Royal Rumble winner will be challenging IYO SKY for the women’s championship at WrestleMania 40. Bayley made her decision on this evening’s SmackDown in Alabama. She chose IYO after calling out the champ, and the Kabuki Warriors, will talking trash about her behind her back. An emotional Bayley told IYO that when they started Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai it was about family, but that feeling was long gone.

This led to IYO and tbe Kabuki Warriors jumping Bayley, but the former Grand SLam Champion fought the trio off with a led pipe. She then picked up a microphone and told IYO she would see her at WrestleMania as the WWE Universe went wild.

WWE would later confirm the matchup, making it the first official bout for WrestleMania 40.

"All I wanted was for Damage CTRL was to be the best!"@itsBayleyWWE might have just figured something out #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xhfAU38WtB — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2024

