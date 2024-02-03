WWE SmackDown Results 2/2/24

Logan Paul & Kevin Owens Segment

Logan Paul: Wow, I was going to be nice. Alabama don’t do me like that. You know I don’t want to be here, either. This place sucks. Look, I’ll be honest with y’all, I underestimated Kevin Owens. I did, upon first glance, I mean, he looks like a pissed off donut. But, hey, in our match, he made me fight. Get this, Kevin Owens did more damage to Logan Paul than Floyd Mayweather. I’m serious. Kevin made me bleed. Hell, this dude almost knocked me out. And yet he still loss, and I’m still the champion. When is it going to click for y’all? I am one of the toughest people on this brittle roster. Oh, I hurt my triceps, my little knee hurts, my WrestleMania dream is crushed. Shut up, we all get hurt. Everyone except me. I’m unbreakable, unreplaceable, one of one, the beast from the east, the best in the west. I am your United States Champion, Logan Paul.

Kevin Owens: I don’t know, man, Birmingham seems like a great place to me. I wasn’t done, nobody wants to hear anymore from you. Because see, when you’re going over all these descriptions of yourself, I think you forgot unbearable idiot to the list. And see, on Saturday, I didn’t walk away with the title, but I got to tell you, Logan, it was a moral victory. Because as great as being United States Champion might be, it feels even better to knockout you. But now that I’ve done that a few times, I am absolutely ready to restore a certain level of prestige and honor to that title. And the first step is taking it off of you, and getting it sanitized as soon as possible.

Logan Paul: I’m glad that felt good for you, Kevin. But I think we could all agree, it’s too bad you didn’t capitalize on the one opportunity you had for the title. You see, Kevin, the brass knuckles, that was a set up. You took the bait, dummy. You showed your true colors. I was playing chess, you were playing goldfish, son. Let’s face it, dude, I outsmarted you.

Kevin Owens: Wait, who do you think you’re outsmarting? This may be new to you, all of these people have been watching me for over ten years, now. They all know that Kevin Owens is going to stop at nothing to win a match, okay. Hit somebody from behind, sure. Cut someone at the balls, yes. Hit somebody with brass knucks, absolutely. The thing is, look, I got caught, okay, I got caught. And you know, I realize everybody was pretty mad at the referee for that. But let’s be honest, great job on his part, referee, if you’re back there, fantastic work, you should be proud of yourself. I got caught, and that was my bad. But here’s the thing, Logan, let me tell you something. The next time we get in the ring together, for that title, you’re going to realize that I don’t need brass knuckles to beat your dumb ass.

Logan Paul: First off, you are way too close to me, and your breath smells horrible.

Kevin Owens: I bathed in Prime before I came out here.

Logan Paul: Must not have been Cheery Freeze, that flavor is delicious. Listen to me, Kevin, it’s over, you’re not getting a rematch. You blew it. Your title shot is over. Why don’t you focus on whatever you do, and I’m going to focus on whatever it is I do, which is being amazing. And I’m going to find a real challenger. Someone who is not you. Why don’t you focus on your match with Austin Theory? And I’m going to talk smack about you on commentary. How does that sound?

First Match: Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller

Logan Paul joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Owens with two back elbow smashes. Owens punches Theory in the back. Owens applies a side headlock. Owens with a side headlock takeover. Theory whips Owens across the ring. Owens drops Theory with a shoulder tackle. Theory drops down on the canvas. Theory leapfrogs over Owens. Owens with a deep arm-drag. Owens applies an arm-bar. Theory walks Owens into the ropes. Owens ducks a clothesline from Theory. Owens with a knife edge chop. Owens punches Theory. Theory kicks Owens in the gut. Theory with a southpaw haymaker. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Theory. Owens scores the elbow knockdown. Owens goes for a Senton Splash, but Theory gets his knees up in the air. Theory transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Theory stands on the back of Owens neck. Theory poses for the crowd. Theory is raining down punches in the corner. Theory starts choking Owens with his knee. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Theory. Theory with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Owens swats away The Roll Through Dropkick. Owens with a Running Senton Splash. Owens with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Theory rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens blocks The Vertical Suplex. Owens goes for a PowerBomb, but Theory counters with a Back Body Drop on the ring apron. Theory has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Theory applies a rear chin lock. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Owens HeadButts Theory. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Theory in the chest.

Owens ducks a clothesline from Theory. Owens drops Theory with a Falling Lariat. Owens with a chop/forearm combination. Owens with repeated headbutts in the corner. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Theory in the face. Owens with The Tornado DDT. Owens lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Theory denies The Stunner. Theory drives Owens sternum first into the turnbuckles. Theory sends Owens shoulder first into the steel ring post. Theory with The Roll Through Blockbuster for a two count. Theory puts Owens on the top turnbuckle. Owens blocks The SuperPlex. Theory delivers a big haymaker. Theory with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Waller. Paul gives Theory the brass knuckles. Owens SuperKicks Theory. Owens knocks Waller off the apron. Owens punches Theory with the brass knuckles to pickup the victory. After the match, Owens starts running after Paul.

Winner: Kevin Owens via Pinfall

– Naomi and Tiffany Stratton have officially joined the blue brand. Stratton wants to know where her celebration is. She’s willing to fight the best competition and gets right up in Bianca BelAir’s grill. Stratton slaps Mia Yim in the face. Mia tells Nick Aldis that she wants to stand on business tonight.

– Logan Paul interrupts the conversation Bianca BelAir was having with Nick Aldis. Paul is tired of being called a part timer and he wants competition. BelAir has no time for Paul being rude. Paul tells Aldis that he needs to make sure his top stars are treated like top stars. He won’t take this attitude from BelAir. He congratulates BelAir on the new reality show and says that he’s a big fan of her husband.

– Legado Del Fantasma Vignette.

Second Match: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Legado Del Fantasma w/Elektra Lopez vs. The LWO w/Zelina Vega In A Fatal Four Way Championship Qualifying Match

Tyler Bate and Elton Prince will start things off. Prince drives his knee into the midsection of Bate. Prince with clubbing blows and stomps to Bate’s back. Prince punches Bate in the corner. Prince uppercuts Bate. Bate crawls under Prince’s legs. Bate applies a side headlock. Bate repeatedly kicks Prince in the face. Bate applies a wrist lock. Bate tags in Dunne. Dunne works on his joint manipulation game. Dunne stomps on the left elbow of Prince. Prince rocks Dunne with a forearm smash. Prince tags in Wilde. Wilde applies a side headlock. Bate tags himself in. Dunne whips Wilde across the ring. Toro made the blind tag. Hurricanrana Party. Quadruple Kickup. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

The heel teams jump the faces from behind. The referee starts losing control of this match. All hell is breaking loose in Birmingham. Toro with a knife edge chop. Carrillo reverses out of the irish whip from Toro. Toro side steps Carrillo into the turnbuckles. Toro with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Toro tags in Wilde. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Wilde with an Assisted Pescado to the outside. Pretty Deadly regains control of the match during the commercial break. Prince applies a rear chin lock. Wilde goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Prince lands back on his feet. Wilde tags in Dunne. Dunne with a series of Enzuigiri’s. Dunne repeatedly stomps on Prince’s fingers. Dunne with a Roundhouse Kick. Wilson goes for a German Suplex, but Dunne lands back on his feet.

Dunne kicks Wilson in the back of the head. Dunne thrust kicks the midsection of Toro. Dunne drops Toro with The X-Plex. Dunne rocks Wilde with a forearm smash. Prince kicks Dunne in the face. Assisted GutBuster for a two count. Bate delivers Bop and Bang. Bate with The Airplane Spin. German Suplex/Handspring Lariat Combination for a two count. Garza reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Assisted PowerBomb to Bate. LWO with Stereo Springboard Missile Dropkicks. The LWO gets distracted by Lopez. Vega yanks Lopez off the ring apron. Suicide Dive/Cannonball Senton Combination. Vega with a Flying Meteora off the apron. Vega transitions into a ground and pound attack. Pretty Deadly goes for Twin Magic, but Dunne kicks out. Dunne blasts Prince off the apron. Dunne snaps Wilson’s fingers. Dunne tags in Bate. British Strong Style connects with The Double Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate via Pinfall

Bayley’s WrestleMania Decision

Bayley: Now, when I think about WrestleMania, you know, I’ve really done it all, almost. I’ve defended the Raw Women’s Title. I’ve defended the SmackDown Women’s Title. I’ve gone out there with the Women’s Tag Team Titles. I even hosted the damn thing. But this year, this year is different, and this year is special. This year is different because I didn’t get here on my own, and I can admit that. I had a lot of ups and downs, more downs if you know what I’m talking about. But I wasn’t in it alone, because I had my girls. I had something that I never had before going into WrestleMania. They were there for me. They supported me. They were there for the car rides.

They were there when I came back to the locker room crying, because this wasn’t working out the way I thought it would. But Damage CTRL was there for me, because Damage CTRL is more than just the best women’s faction of all-time, Damage CTRL is family. So, when I think about WrestleMania, I think about moments, I think about magic, I think about being the best. And for me to be the absolute best, I have to beat one of the best, and that brings me to Rhea Ripley. Or I could go a different route, and I can pick a different fight. Because sometimes it’s not all about having a championship or holding a title. Sometimes it’s more personal. Sometimes it comes down to what’s in your heart and proving people wrong.

About proving doubters wrong, that didn’t think you had what it took to go all the way. And sometimes the people that you thought were your biggest support system, the people that you thought were your friends. Sometimes you have to prove them wrong. You guys done laughing? I picked up Japanese with the number of times you guys were talking behind my back. You guys think that I don’t see all around me? You don’t know how long I’ve been in the WWE? I’ve done it all, I’ve seen it all. You guys talk about me constantly. Why? All I wanted was for Damage CTRL to be the best. All I wanted to do was to take this all the way to the top. I wanted to do that together. But you guys see nothing in me, do you? Iyo, what happened? When you, Dakota, and I started this, we were like this. Ever since they came around, you turn your back on me. What happened?

The Kabuki Warriors attacks Bayley from behind. Bayley creates distance by fighting back with a steel pipe. Iyo exits the ring before Bayley could get her hands on her.

And about that announcement? Iyo, I’ll see you at WrestleMania.

Third Match: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament w/Scarlett Bordeaux & Paul Ellering In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Dawkins dumps Rezar over the top rope. Ford with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lashley is throwing haymakers at Kross. Dawkins delivers The Pounce on the floor. Kross rocks Lashley with a forearm smash. Lashley drops Kross with The Spinebuster. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock. Scarlett jumps on Lashley’s back. B-Fab pulls Scarlett off of Lashley. B-Fab nails Scarlett with The Pump Kick. Lashley ducks a clothesline from Kross. Lashley Spears Kross. The Final Testament retreats to the backstage area.

Match Result: No-Contest

– Adam Pearce gets in the way of Nick Aldis negotiations with Bron Breakker. Bron tells Pearce that he will see him on Raw this Monday. Jade Cargill walks into the office and ask if it’s a good time to talk. Aldis tells Pearce to leave.

Fourth Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Mia Yim w/The OC

Yim with a Shotgun Dropkick. Yim is throwing haymakers at Stratton. Yim repeatedly slams Stratton’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Yim whips Stratton into the turnbuckles. Yim kicks Stratton in the chest. Yim transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yim is putting the boots to Stratton. Yim with a GutWrench Suplex. Yim with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Stratton uses her feet to create separation. Yim with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Stratton blocks The PK. Stratton drives Yim face first into the ring apron. Stratton poses for the crowd. Stratton has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Yim with forearm shivers. Stratton responds with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack.

Stratton with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Stratton talks smack to Yim. Yim slaps Stratton in the face. Yim with a chop/forearm combination. Yim whips Stratton across the ring. Yim clotheslines Stratton. Yim SuperKicks Stratton. Yim dropkicks Stratton. Yim with a NeckBreaker. Stratton blocks a boot from Yim. Yim with a straight right hand. Yim drops Stratton with The Draping CodeBreaker for a two count. Stratton denies Eat Defeat. Stratton pulls Yim down to the mat. Stratton hits The Cartwheel Alabama Slam for a two count. Yim fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Yim with a Spinning Back Kick. Yim with an Overhead Kick. Stratton negates CodeBlue. Stratton with The Rolling Senton. Stratton connects with The Prettiest MoonSault Ever to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via Pinfall

– Next week on SmackDown, Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate will battle the winner of Raw’s 4-Way Championship Qualifying Match, the winner of that match will go on to the Elimination Chamber to face The Judgment Day For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Plus, Nick Aldis will announce Logan Paul’s next challenger.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and The Rock Segment

Roman Reigns: Oh, we will get to him. But first, Birmingham, Alabama. Acknowledge Me. The Wiseman would tell you; I don’t like to recap; I like to move forward. But there were some things said on Monday that we just can’t let slide. My little brother, Seth Rollins, exactly, no pop. He said that he got the title, THE title. So, I had to think about it, like, didn’t I beat everybody that competed for that title? Doesn’t that make them all my number two’s? Shouldn’t we call that the loser bracket title? And then he had the audacity to say that he was the guy. You can’t be running around here for two years in your wife’s clothes and say that you’re the guy. And then he wants to say that he’s a workhorse. But three months in, he broke his back trying to carry that show. Let me ask you all this. Do workhorses walk around like this? Hell no. And then he wants to attack my schedule. Oh, come on, this is simple. I work less than you, yes, that’s true. Actually, I work ten times less than you, and I still make ten times more than you. So, I’ll ask y’all, you want Seth Rollins money or Tribal Chief Money? But see, Cody, he’s an idiot, he’s got values and all of that crap. He doesn’t care about the money, I don’t think, so I’m going to break it down to him, very simple. This is simple math here. Cody, I’m not going to beg you like the other guy. You can be either the very best number two in this industry or you can take a crack at number one again. It’s your choice.

Cody Rhodes: So, Birmingham, Alabama. Roman Reigns, what do we want to talk about? You know, I imagined this conversation a little bit more private. If you would indulge me, perhaps we can have the ring to ourselves. So, I took a great bit of counsel this week. I talked to friends, family, legends. You know, you cheated me. I had you, more than anybody you have been in the ring with. I had you, and I think you know it. Seth Rollins, he’s made a lot of great points this week. But one of them that I disagree with, he called that, the Hollywood Title. You can call it whatever you want, but that’s still the title that Bruno Sammartino held, it’s the title that was put on my father’s hands in Madison Square Garden and then swiftly taken away. And again, call it whatever you want, I still want that title. Let me ask you, what is finishing the story? Because I heard you say that all of this, all of it, it’s yours. The ring, the canvas, the ropes, that camera, the announce desk, all of these people. You guys all belong to Roman Reigns, apparently. So, is finishing the story taking that championship from you or is finishing the story taking everything from you? Let me make it abundantly clear, I want that title. Matter of fact, I’m moving my own goal post. I want that title, I want everything, and I am coming for it. I’m coming for you, Roman Reigns. But not at WrestleMania. I mentioned taking counsel. Roman, one of the individuals that I talked to, he knows you very well.

The Rock comes down to the ring. Rock had a nice embrace with Cody. Cody exits the ring. The show goes off the air with a huge standoff with Rock and Reigns. On the lower third, there was an announcement that there will be a WrestleMania 40 Press Conference in Las Vegas this Thursday.

