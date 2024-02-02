A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Collision from Edinburg, Texas.
FTR and Daniel Garcia will battle TNT Champion Christian Cage and the rest of his Patriarchy (Killswitch & Nick Wayne) in Trios action. As a reminder, FTR and Garcia are currently ranked in the Trios division AEW rankings and will be looking to climb those ranks with another victory.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith
-Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero
-FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne