WWE is holding this evening’s episode of SmackDown on FOX from Birmingham, Alabama. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the show lineup, as well as some backstage spoilers. IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED PLEASE DISCONTINUE FROM READING.

Please be cognizant of those who wish to avoid spoilers.

– Logan Paul will open the show with a promo.

– Kevin Owens will battle Austin Theory. Paul will be on commentary.

– Title Qualifier: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. LWO vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Los Lotharios

– Bayley & Damage CTRL promo

– Lashley & Street Profits vs. The Final Testament

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin

– Roman Reigns promo

– Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face-to-face

– Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey JHones is set for a pre-show dark match.

– Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax is set for a post-show dark match.

– Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre is set for a post-show dark match.

– Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Austin Theory, Elektra Lopez, Scarlett and Paul Ellering are listed for the show.

– Humberto Carillo is listed as Berto internally.

– Ryan Tran is reffing the last match of the night.

SPOILERS

– The main event segment is set for two segments

– We did ask WWE officials if the Rock would be on the show, and did not get a clear answer, confirmation or denial.