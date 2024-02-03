Naomi is back in WWE and now it is confirmed what brand she will be wrestling on going forward.

The Glow Queen officially signed with Team SmackDown on this evening’s SmackDown in Alabama. Fightful Select had reported last week that the former TNA superstar was most likely headed to the blue-brand.

That’s not all.

Former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton also signed to the SmackDown brand this evening, and made her presence known by sucker-punching Michin backstage. The two are set to clash on SmackDown later in th evening.

