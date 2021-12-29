Pro-wrestling star B-Fab recently participated in a Q&A with K&S WrestleFest to discuss a number of different topics, most notably her thoughts on getting cut by WWE back in November right as Hit Row was called up to the main roster. B-Fab later comments on the rest of Hit Row getting their WWE release, which occurred three weeks later. Highlights are below.

Says she was only on a 30-day non-compete clause:

“They still have some time left on their contracts. (I was on) 30 days, (they were on) 90 days. All three, for sure.”

How she was told she was being cut due to budget reasons:

“I have no clue at all. They released me along with 18 other people. The thing that they said was budget cuts, that’s the most detail I know. There was really no reason. They were saying that the boys were deemed to be okay without me because they could all talk. I really wasn’t a manager because I was going to be wrestling, I just hadn’t been doing it yet. They could all talk so [WWE] felt like, why do they need me? They’ve had Shield and New Day and most guys do well, so they probably felt ‘they will be fine without her because other groups have survived.”

How there was a disconnect for Hit Row after being called up to the main roster:

“It goes along with the disconnect from NXT and the main roster. If you’re paying attention to NXT like our fans were, they saw how we impacted the field as a unit. They got to see us every week and knew how we worked together and gelled and they loved to see it. Maybe the main roster didn’t see everything we did and only saw a few things. I feel like the disconnect was always there between NXT and the main roster, they don’t really know what’s going on in NXT always to fully understand an act when it goes to the main roster. If you saw us in NXT, you would have known we were perfectly fine as a unit.”

Whether the group’s release was a message from Vince McMahon to Triple H:

“I did hear a little bit about that online about them having family issues right now. I don’t know if that’s exactly what led to our release or why they did what they did and how they did it. I truly don’t put anything past anyone or any company or business. It could be something as spiteful as ‘this is your thing, you like this, I’m going to get rid of you guys.'”

On the theory that Hit Row got released because of Top Dolla being difficult:

“Here’s the thing, people will always say anything to make sense of when things happen even if it’s not true or they don’t know the details. Things like that. AJ is an amazing guy and is so smart. A huge wrestling fan, knows his stuff, very dedicated to the whole group. We had a lot of idea for the group. AJ is a professional and a huge fan. people just say tings because they want to make sense about what happened, especially something unfortunate as this.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)