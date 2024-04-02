A big update on the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin).

The duo are set to wrestle their final contracted match for TNA at the April 18th episode of TNA Impact and will be free agents immediately afterward. PW Insider reports that the belief in TNA is that MCMG will be AEW bound. AEW’s first-ever Dynasty pay-per-view takes place a few days later (April 21st) in St Louis, Missouri and will feature the finals of the tag team title tournament.

MCMG have been a staple tag team in TNA’s long history, with Shelley & Sabin each having single-championship reigns during this latest run. Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you updates on their future.