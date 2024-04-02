An injury update on Jeff Hardy.

The AEW star has been out of action since February, where he suffered a broken nose at the hands of Sammy Guevara during a matchup on Rampage. Matt Hardy spoke about his brother Jeff’s recovery during a recent interview with WrestleZone, where he said that Jeff is about four weeks away from being cleared to return.

He’s doing okay. Yeah, his vision issues are good. He had to have surgery on his nose. He had some issues with his sinuses, so he had surgery, so he’s still got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return.

Guevara was suspended by AEW for his part in the Rampage match against Jeff Hardy. He’s been absent since mid-February.