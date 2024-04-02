Mercedes Martinez is entering the independent wrestling Hall of Fame.

The AEW/ROH star and WWE NXT alumni was recently announced as an inductee by Game Changer Wrestling, who will be hosting the event on April 7th in Philadelphia and will stream it love for free on Youtube. Martinez joins Steve Corino, The Briscoes, Kevin Hogan, Sabu and Trent Acid as inductees.

Martinez made her name on the indie circuit for over a decade. She is a former one-time ROH Women’s Champion.