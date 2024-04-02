WWE NXT has announced that the triple-threat tag team showdown that will determine the new #1 contender’s for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver will open the show. The match will feature Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

The Triple Threat Tag Team Match that will decide who heads to #StandAndDeliver to fight for the #NXTTagTitles will KICK OFF #WWENXT TONIGHT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/yofiiqiCsY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S NXT:

-Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes face-to-face

-Supernova Sessions with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez

-Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport

-Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne

-Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy

-Karmen Petrovic (w/ Natalya) vs. Lola Vice

-Von Wagner vs. Lexis King

-NXT Tag Team title number one contender’s match: Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson