Corey Graves is once again on good standings with CM Punk.

Graves spoke about rekindling his relationship with the Second City Saint during a recent interview with Sportkeeda. The lead play-by-play man for SmackDown revealed that the two talked on the day of the Royal Rumble.

I am proud to report that it’s all water under the bridge (with CM Punk). It was actually at the Royal Rumble, I finally had the chance in-person — I bumped into him briefly the night of Survivor Series a bit backstage but it was chaotic, he had just come back, everything was at 11 at the moment. So, the day of the Royal Rumble, it’s at Tropicana Field, I actually got to pull him aside for a few minutes and we cleared the air. Had a nice, long chat, we both apologized for some things over the years and realized this is where we both belong, this is where we both wanna be and yeah, it’s been a really exciting time for me personally to be able to rekindle a friendship that meant so much to me over the years and I am truly as excited to have Punk back here under the WWE banner as just about anybody.

You can check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)