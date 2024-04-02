WWE announces a very special contest.

Former world champion Big E will be hosting a BIG EATS Philly Cheesesteak and Pizza Eating Contest between Otis and Omos, which takes place today in Philadelphia from Angelo’s Pizzeria.

Streaming LIVE today at 4:30 pm ET! @TheGiantOmos vs. @otiswwe in the BIG EATS Philly Cheesesteak and Pizza Eating Contest hosted by @WWEBigE!

In Philadelphia? Head over to Angelo’s Pizzeria this afternoon to cheer on your favorite in this #WrestleMania XL-sized competition! pic.twitter.com/rp6Qqf4VtH

