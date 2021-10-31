Fightful Select has released some behind-the-scenes details regarding Bryan Danielson’s (Daniel Bryan) last six months with WWE, and the creative plans that were changed and planned during that time. Highlights are below.

-In 2020 there was a tease of a Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan tag team, which was eventually pitched to the higher-ups, but the report reveals that there were never any concrete plans made.

-Fightful confirms that Bryan being added to the WrestleMania main event with Edge and Roman Reigns was not WWE’s original plan, especially since many were aware that his contract was set to expire later in the year. At no point was he considered to win the title.

-Bryan’s professionalism was heavily applauded during that time as he made Reigns look as good as possible during their feud. One source told the publication that he did such a good job that a lot of people did not think he was actually leaving.

-There are many in WWE who feel like the door is still open for a potential Bryan return, and that both sides left on really good terms.