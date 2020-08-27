On last night’s episode of NXT on USA, new NXT champion Karrion Kross relinquished the title due to the shoulder injury he suffered at Takeover XXX in his bout with Keith Lee, with a Fatal-Four Way Ironman match taking place on next week’s show to crown a new champion.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Kross’ injury was much worse than anticipated after receiving an MRI. The initial report was that he separated his shoulder, but him dropping the title immediately afterwards is a clear sign that surgery is needed, and that Kross may be on the shelf for quite some time. The move was said to be a difficult one as Kross is highly revered backstage.

Former champions Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and a returning Tommaso Ciampa will be competing in the aforementioned Iron Man match on the Super Tuesday edition of the yellow-and-black brand’s show.

