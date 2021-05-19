As noted, Don Callis’ status as Co-Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling has been up in the air after he was removed as a VP from the Anthem Sports & Entertainment website, and there were people within Impact who were under the impression Callis would likely not be in a position of power moving forward in Impact.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Callis was only at the first day of the recent Impact TV tapings, and then was not seen again for the remaining three days.

On a related note, word is that Impact World Champion, AEW World Champion & AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega also left the Impact tapings after the first day. Impact officials reportedly filmed the content they needed for Callis and Omega, and both left the tapings.

Omega is set to defend his Impact World Title against Moose at the Against All Odds pay-per-view on Saturday, June 12.

